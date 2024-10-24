High-Profile Candidates Join the Fray for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Prominent candidates, including key political figures like Aaditya Thackeray and Jayant Patil, have filed nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections set for November 20. A total of 552 candidates have entered the race to fill 288 assembly seats, highlighting a vibrant political battle ahead.
Several high-profile candidates, such as Aaditya Thackeray and Jayant Patil, officially joined the contest by filing their nomination papers for Maharashtra's November 20 assembly elections.
The election process, which started on October 22, has so far attracted 552 candidates vying for seats in the 288-member assembly, with nominations closing on October 29.
The Mahayuti alliance saw senior leaders like Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal filing from Ambegaon and Yeola, respectively. Meanwhile, other notable figures across parties, including BJP's Chandrakant Patil and debutant Rohit Patil, also filed their nominations, showcasing a diverse field of contenders.
