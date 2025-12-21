Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Polls Amid Controversy

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, claimed victory in Maharashtra's local elections. Opposition parties Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the election commission for alleged bias. Despite the Mahayuti's success, opposition leaders remain hopeful about upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Polls Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The local elections in Maharashtra have concluded with a sweeping victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Opposition parties, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have accused the election commission of favoring the ruling coalition.

Despite internal competition among the Mahayuti allies, the alliance emerged successful, leaving the opposition in disarray. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have raised concerns, attributing the Mahayuti's success to 'money and muscle power' utilized during the elections.

Senior leaders from the opposition claim this outcome will not affect the forthcoming municipal corporation elections, emphasizing the unique voter base of urban areas and potential future alliances based on local leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

