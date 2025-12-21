Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Polls Amid Controversy
The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, claimed victory in Maharashtra's local elections. Opposition parties Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the election commission for alleged bias. Despite the Mahayuti's success, opposition leaders remain hopeful about upcoming municipal corporation elections.
- Country:
- India
The local elections in Maharashtra have concluded with a sweeping victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Opposition parties, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have accused the election commission of favoring the ruling coalition.
Despite internal competition among the Mahayuti allies, the alliance emerged successful, leaving the opposition in disarray. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have raised concerns, attributing the Mahayuti's success to 'money and muscle power' utilized during the elections.
Senior leaders from the opposition claim this outcome will not affect the forthcoming municipal corporation elections, emphasizing the unique voter base of urban areas and potential future alliances based on local leadership dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- Mahayuti
- Shiv Sena
- Congress
- BJP
- NCP
- victory
- controversy
- leadership
ALSO READ
We fought on development plank, it’s victory of team BJP: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on party’s success in local body polls.
Historic BJP Victory in Satara Municipal Elections
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Assam Issues: Calls for Farmer Empowerment
Kerala Minister Exposes BJP's 'Hollowness' Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of 'One Nation, One Businessman' Agenda