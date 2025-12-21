Left Menu

Mahayuti Secures Dominant Victory in Local Elections

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a significant victory in the elections for 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, securing 207 president posts. The State Election Commission announced the results, highlighting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's tally of just 44 posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:55 IST
Mahayuti Secures Dominant Victory in Local Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a sweeping victory in the elections held for 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. The alliance secured 207 presidencies, overshadowing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's collective count of 44.

As per the final figures released by the State Election Commission on Sunday night, the BJP emerged as a major winner by clinching 117 municipal president positions. The Shiv Sena and NCP followed, securing 53 and 37 posts, respectively. In contrast, Congress managed to win 28 seats, while the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) secured seven and nine seats, respectively.

Additional seats were distributed among other registered parties and Independents, with four going to registered parties not aligned with SEC, 28 to unrecognised parties, and five taken by Independent candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025