Mahayuti Secures Dominant Victory in Local Elections

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a sweeping victory in the elections held for 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. The alliance secured 207 presidencies, overshadowing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's collective count of 44.

As per the final figures released by the State Election Commission on Sunday night, the BJP emerged as a major winner by clinching 117 municipal president positions. The Shiv Sena and NCP followed, securing 53 and 37 posts, respectively. In contrast, Congress managed to win 28 seats, while the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) secured seven and nine seats, respectively.

Additional seats were distributed among other registered parties and Independents, with four going to registered parties not aligned with SEC, 28 to unrecognised parties, and five taken by Independent candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)