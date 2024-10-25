Special Counsel Call: Kushner's Saudi Ties Under Scrutiny

In a significant political development, Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the House have urged the Attorney General to consider appointing a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner's actions. Concerns revolve around his unregistered dealings with Saudi Arabia, as detailed in a recent letter.

The letter, penned by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Jamie Raskin, references a Reuters report revealing Kushner's discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These meetings address U.S.-Saudi diplomacy and correspond with substantial Saudi investments in Kushner's private equity fund.

Kushner, once a senior advisor in the Trump administration, has faced criticism from ethics experts and politicians for actions perceived as ethically questionable. The calls for a special counsel aim at ensuring uninfluenced legal scrutiny, as the nation approaches a critical presidential election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)