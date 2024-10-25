Special Counsel Call: Kushner's Saudi Ties Under Scrutiny
Democratic lawmakers have requested the U.S. Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner for potentially acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia. Concerns arise as Kushner has engaged in discussions with the Saudi crown prince and received significant investments for his fund.
In a significant political development, Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the House have urged the Attorney General to consider appointing a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner's actions. Concerns revolve around his unregistered dealings with Saudi Arabia, as detailed in a recent letter.
The letter, penned by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Jamie Raskin, references a Reuters report revealing Kushner's discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These meetings address U.S.-Saudi diplomacy and correspond with substantial Saudi investments in Kushner's private equity fund.
Kushner, once a senior advisor in the Trump administration, has faced criticism from ethics experts and politicians for actions perceived as ethically questionable. The calls for a special counsel aim at ensuring uninfluenced legal scrutiny, as the nation approaches a critical presidential election period.
