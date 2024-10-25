Left Menu

Special Counsel Call: Kushner's Saudi Ties Under Scrutiny

Democratic lawmakers have requested the U.S. Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner for potentially acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia. Concerns arise as Kushner has engaged in discussions with the Saudi crown prince and received significant investments for his fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:51 IST
Special Counsel Call: Kushner's Saudi Ties Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the House have urged the Attorney General to consider appointing a special counsel to investigate Jared Kushner's actions. Concerns revolve around his unregistered dealings with Saudi Arabia, as detailed in a recent letter.

The letter, penned by Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Jamie Raskin, references a Reuters report revealing Kushner's discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These meetings address U.S.-Saudi diplomacy and correspond with substantial Saudi investments in Kushner's private equity fund.

Kushner, once a senior advisor in the Trump administration, has faced criticism from ethics experts and politicians for actions perceived as ethically questionable. The calls for a special counsel aim at ensuring uninfluenced legal scrutiny, as the nation approaches a critical presidential election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024