Democratic AGs Challenge Trump Administration's School Funding Cuts

In a significant legal move, Democratic state attorneys general have initiated a lawsuit against the Trump administration, aiming to block a massive funding cut valued at more than $1.1 billion. This financial aid was intended to mitigate the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools.

The lawsuit, brought in a Manhattan federal court, follows a March 28 announcement by the Department of Education, stating that states would no longer have access to these vital programs. Initially sanctioned to remain available until March 2026, the funds' abrupt withdrawal has left many state budgets in crisis.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a leading figure in the lawsuit, condemned the cuts as both "outrageous and illegal," emphasizing the adverse effect on vulnerable students. The legal action challenges the administration's method, asserting a breach of procedural requirements. The White House and Department of Education have yet to comment.

