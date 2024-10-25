Left Menu

Modi's Mega Maharashtra Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct 11 to 12 public meetings in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The elections will take place on November 20, with results announced three days later. The ruling Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power against opposition efforts.

Updated: 25-10-2024 18:50 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold 11 to 12 public meetings in Maharashtra as part of the campaign trail for the forthcoming assembly elections. BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule shared the news on Friday, clarifying the strategic importance of the gatherings.

The elections, set for November 20, will decide the fate of the 288-member state assembly. The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, hopes to maintain its governance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's bid for control.

Prominent locations like Gondia, Akola, and Mumbai are included in the rally itinerary. Meanwhile, Bawankule expressed confidence that more political figures would join the Mahayuti alliance shortly, strengthening its position ahead of the polls.

