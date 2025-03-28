Tamil Nadu BJP Strategizes for Crucial 2026 Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has stated that the party's central leadership is poised to make strategic decisions regarding alliances for the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections, aiming to unseat the ruling DMK.

The backdrop of ongoing discussions about potentially reviving the AIADMK-BJP alliance comes after a meeting between AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While Annamalai remained non-committal on the specifics, he pointed out his focus on reinforcing the BJP's state presence.

He criticized the DMK for alleged governance failures, highlighting corruption and deteriorating law and order, making the upcoming elections crucial. Addressing critiques from actor-politician Vijay, Annamalai underscored BJP's efforts to resolve issues, particularly the state's fishermen concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)