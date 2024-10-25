Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Governance as Misrule

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the state's BJP government, citing misgovernance that has led to widespread suffering among the populace.

Speaking at a rally in Dausa, Gehlot criticized the administrative disarray, pointing to conflicts among ministers as evidence of poor governance. He accused the BJP of dismantling welfare schemes initiated by Congress.

Gehlot urged voters to support the Congress in upcoming bypolls, asserting that the party remains dedicated to national welfare, unlike the NDA government, which he accused of institutional manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)