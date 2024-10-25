Left Menu

Political Shake-up: UP Congress Ousts Prayagraj Unit Chief

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has dismissed Suresh Chandra Yadav as the chief of its Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit for filing nomination papers as an Independent for the Phulpur assembly bypolls. The bypoll, prompted by BJP MLA Praveen Patel's election to the Lok Sabha, will see voting on November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:49 IST
Political Shake-up: UP Congress Ousts Prayagraj Unit Chief
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress party has taken disciplinary action by removing Suresh Chandra Yadav from his role as the Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit chief. This decision follows Yadav's controversial move to file nomination papers independently for the bypolls in the Phulpur assembly seat.

In a letter addressed to Yadav, state Congress Committee president Ajay Rai stated that Yadav's candidacy against the INDIA bloc nominee in the Phulpur assembly bye-election contradicts the party's leadership directives. Consequently, he has been removed from his position effective immediately.

The upcoming bypoll in the Phulpur assembly constituency, situated in Prayagraj district, has arisen due to the former BJP MLA Praveen Patel's election to the Lok Sabha. Candidates had until October 25 to file nominations, with voting set for November 13 and results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024