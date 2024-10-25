Political Shake-up: UP Congress Ousts Prayagraj Unit Chief

The Uttar Pradesh Congress party has taken disciplinary action by removing Suresh Chandra Yadav from his role as the Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit chief. This decision follows Yadav's controversial move to file nomination papers independently for the bypolls in the Phulpur assembly seat.

In a letter addressed to Yadav, state Congress Committee president Ajay Rai stated that Yadav's candidacy against the INDIA bloc nominee in the Phulpur assembly bye-election contradicts the party's leadership directives. Consequently, he has been removed from his position effective immediately.

The upcoming bypoll in the Phulpur assembly constituency, situated in Prayagraj district, has arisen due to the former BJP MLA Praveen Patel's election to the Lok Sabha. Candidates had until October 25 to file nominations, with voting set for November 13 and results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)