Fierce Competition: By-elections in Bihar Heat Up

The political landscape in Bihar is tense as 51 candidates, nine of whom are women, compete in the upcoming by-elections for four assembly seats. These seats, left vacant after the Lok Sabha elections, will be contested on November 13, with results expected by November 23.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Office in Bihar confirmed the final list of candidates after the closing of nominations on Friday. The Belaganj seat has attracted the most contenders, with 17 candidates, including Vishwanath Kumar Singh from RJD and Manorma Devi from JD(U).

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 28, while the deadline for withdrawal is set for October 30. High-profile candidates in the fray include CPI(ML) Liberation's Raju Yadav and BJP's Vishal Prashant in Tarari, and key contenders in Ramgarh and Imamganj, adding to the fervor of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)