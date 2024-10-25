Left Menu

Fierce Competition: By-elections in Bihar Heat Up

A total of 51 candidates, including nine women, have filed nominations for the Bihar bypolls across four assembly seats: Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj. The scrutiny of nominations will occur on October 28, with results announced on November 23. Notable candidates from various parties are contesting these seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:04 IST
Fierce Competition: By-elections in Bihar Heat Up
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar is tense as 51 candidates, nine of whom are women, compete in the upcoming by-elections for four assembly seats. These seats, left vacant after the Lok Sabha elections, will be contested on November 13, with results expected by November 23.

Officials from the Chief Electoral Office in Bihar confirmed the final list of candidates after the closing of nominations on Friday. The Belaganj seat has attracted the most contenders, with 17 candidates, including Vishwanath Kumar Singh from RJD and Manorma Devi from JD(U).

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 28, while the deadline for withdrawal is set for October 30. High-profile candidates in the fray include CPI(ML) Liberation's Raju Yadav and BJP's Vishal Prashant in Tarari, and key contenders in Ramgarh and Imamganj, adding to the fervor of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024