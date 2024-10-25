Elon Musk's Controversial Connections: Conversations with Putin Raise Security Concerns

Elon Musk, a prominent billionaire known for owning SpaceX and Tesla, has come under scrutiny following reports by The Wall Street Journal of his regular communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past two years.

This revelation, confirmed by a source to The Associated Press, coincides with Musk's prominent support for former President Donald Trump, raising questions about his influence in politics and potential national security risks.

While the Kremlin has denied the frequent exchanges, concerns persist over Musk's connections to global political figures, especially given his involvement with critical government contracts through SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)