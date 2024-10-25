Left Menu

Elon Musk's Controversial Connections: Conversations with Putin Raise Security Concerns

Elon Musk has reportedly been in contact with Vladimir Putin multiple times over the past two years, raising national security concerns. This relationship, amid Musk's key role in American industry and government contracts, has garnered scrutiny due to its potential implications on geopolitical and national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:14 IST
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, a prominent billionaire known for owning SpaceX and Tesla, has come under scrutiny following reports by The Wall Street Journal of his regular communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past two years.

This revelation, confirmed by a source to The Associated Press, coincides with Musk's prominent support for former President Donald Trump, raising questions about his influence in politics and potential national security risks.

While the Kremlin has denied the frequent exchanges, concerns persist over Musk's connections to global political figures, especially given his involvement with critical government contracts through SpaceX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

