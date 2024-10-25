Left Menu

MVA United: Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress party clarified there are no divisions in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as it prepares for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Party leaders discussed candidates and seat-sharing, with the final list expected by Saturday. The MVA aims to unseat the current state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:20 IST
MVA United: Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress reiterated that there are no fractures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as the parties finalize the seat-sharing arrangement for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The announcement followed a central election committee meeting at the AICC headquarters, attended by Congress heavyweights including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting involved discussions on the remaining seats in Maharashtra, with Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala stating a second candidate list would be disclosed soon and the complete roster by Saturday evening. Chennithala emphasized the unity of the coalition and the readiness to challenge the current government.

Firm on winning the assembly polls, key party figures expressed confidence in surpassing their performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA announced plans to contest 85 seats each and confirmed consensus on 270 out of 288 seats. The Congress has already released its first list of 48 candidates for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024