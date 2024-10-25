MVA United: Congress Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Congress reiterated that there are no fractures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as the parties finalize the seat-sharing arrangement for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The announcement followed a central election committee meeting at the AICC headquarters, attended by Congress heavyweights including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting involved discussions on the remaining seats in Maharashtra, with Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala stating a second candidate list would be disclosed soon and the complete roster by Saturday evening. Chennithala emphasized the unity of the coalition and the readiness to challenge the current government.

Firm on winning the assembly polls, key party figures expressed confidence in surpassing their performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA announced plans to contest 85 seats each and confirmed consensus on 270 out of 288 seats. The Congress has already released its first list of 48 candidates for the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)