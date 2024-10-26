Controversial Electoral Proposal in North Carolina Sparks Debate
A U.S. lawmaker suggested North Carolina should allocate its Electoral College votes to Trump due to recent storm damage, before the election. This prompted criticism from Democrats concerned about voter disenfranchisement. The controversial proposal highlights ongoing tensions in the battleground state ahead of the presidential election.
In a bold and contentious move, a Republican U.S. lawmaker proposed that North Carolina allocate its Electoral College votes to Donald Trump before the upcoming presidential election. This suggestion has stirred significant backlash from Democrats.
Representative Andy Harris of Maryland, head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, argued that North Carolina, ravaged by Hurricane Helene, should preemptively ensure Trump's leadership in the state's electoral votes to prevent voter disenfranchisement. These comments, initially reported by Politico, have been met with strong opposition.
North Carolina is viewed as a pivotal battleground state. Democrats emphasized the necessity for voters, not politicians, to decide elections, underscoring the ongoing partisan divide. Historically, two Democratic candidates won the popular vote while losing the Electoral College, as seen in the 2000 and 2016 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
