Political Strife Erupts over Controversial Remarks in Budhni
Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stirs controversy with his remarks during a public meeting in Budhni bypoll campaign. Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh criticizes him for threatening no development if Congress wins. Kartikey defends himself, highlighting perceived failures during Digvijaya's tenure.
A political controversy has unfolded in Budhni after Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, made contentious remarks during a bypoll meeting, asserting that "not even a brick will be laid" in villages if Congress wins.
His statements, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Singh advised Kartikey to avoid such rhetoric, pointing out the collaborative nature of democracy. Kartikey retaliated, condemning the opposition's rule.
The bypoll for Budhni assembly seat, necessitated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation, sees BJP's Ramakant Bhargava contesting against Congress' Ramkumar Patel. The election is scheduled for November 13, with results to be announced on November 23.
