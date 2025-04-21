Left Menu

CPI(M) Unveils New Secretariat as 2026 Election Campaign Commences

The CPI(M) West Bengal state committee formed a new 15-member secretariat, including newcomer leaders Minakshi Mukherjee and Saiyad Hossain, amid preparations for the 2026 state assembly elections. The announcement came during a meeting attended by the newly elected general secretary, M A Baby, following a large rally at Brigade Parade Grounds.

The West Bengal state committee of the CPI(M) announced the formation of a new secretariat with 15 members on Monday. This move introduces fresh faces to the state's political scene, including youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee and Saiyad Hossain, aiming to rejuvenate the party's leadership.

The decision was finalized during a recent meeting of the state committee, which saw the participation of newly appointed CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby. In addition to the two new entrants, the secretariat includes prominent figures such as state secretary Mohammed Salim, Ram Chandra Dome, and others.

This strategic reshuffle comes as the CPI(M) gears up for its campaign for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The push for political momentum was marked by a significant rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds, signaling the party's readiness to engage with constituents.

