Congress in Uttar Pradesh Takes Firm Stance in Phulpur By-Election Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai announced disciplinary action against ex-Prayagraj unit head, Suresh Chandra Yadav, for defying party orders in Phulpur by-elections, aligning against the INDIA bloc endorsement. Yadav's move resulted in his removal, emphasizing Congress's support for INDIA bloc candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui.
Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai declared on Saturday that Suresh Chandra Yadav, former chief of the party's Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit, will face appropriate disciplinary actions for contravening party directives. Yadav had controversially filed a nomination against the endorsed INDIA bloc candidate in the Phulpur assembly by-elections.
Following Yadav's insubordination, he was relieved of his presidential duties at the District Congress Committee Prayagraj (Gangapar). The removal was immediate, following a letter from Ajay Rai, dated October 25, outlining Yadav's infraction against party leadership.
The Congress party has explicitly stated its non-participation in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, favoring INDIA bloc's Mujtaba Siddiqui for Phulpur. This aligns with Congress's strategy of backing INDIA bloc in state assembly contests, as part of its broader political alliances.
