Delhi Minister Accuses BJP of Air Pollution Drama

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, accuses the BJP of prioritizing theatrics over practical pollution solutions. This criticism follows the hospitalization of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva after a protest action. Rai emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts and discusses plans to manage air pollution, including stubble burning and firecracker regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:07 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, accusing it of contributing to the capital's mounting air pollution crisis. He lambasted the party for engaging in theatrics rather than devising substantive solutions.

Rai's remarks came in response to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's hospitalization after a protest against the alleged misuse of funds earmarked for Yamuna River cleaning. Sachdeva experienced health issues following a symbolic dip in the river, highlighting accusations against the Delhi government.

The minister also outlined collaborative efforts to address pollution, including discussions with state and central ministers on stubble burning and plans to limit pollution from Diwali festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

