Extending Deadlines: Ensuring Inclusivity in Maharashtra Elections

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra to extend the deadline for registering for the home voting facility to November 10.

This facility, available for seniors over 85 and disabled individuals, aims to increase accessibility. Shaikh argues that many potential voters are unaware of this option.

Currently, the registration deadline ends on October 27. According to Shaikh, a deadline extension could significantly boost voter turnout in the state's upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 20.

