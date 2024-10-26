Left Menu

Extending Deadlines: Ensuring Inclusivity in Maharashtra Elections

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has requested a deadline extension for registering for the home voting facility in Maharashtra. Targeting senior citizens and disabled voters, he suggests extending the current deadline from October 27 to November 10 to improve voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:27 IST
Extending Deadlines: Ensuring Inclusivity in Maharashtra Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra to extend the deadline for registering for the home voting facility to November 10.

This facility, available for seniors over 85 and disabled individuals, aims to increase accessibility. Shaikh argues that many potential voters are unaware of this option.

Currently, the registration deadline ends on October 27. According to Shaikh, a deadline extension could significantly boost voter turnout in the state's upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024