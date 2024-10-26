Trailblazing Journey: Nagma Rani's Bid for Change in Jharkhand Politics

Nagma Rani, a 35-year-old transgender individual, has stepped into the political arena, aiming to contest the Hatia seat in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. She faces competition from BJP's Navin Jaiswal and Congress' Ajay Nath Shahdeo.

Rani felt compelled to join politics due to the hardships faced by youth in accessing education and job opportunities, as well as the poor conditions affecting local communities. She filed her nomination as an Independent candidate on October 23, driven by a desire to effect genuine change.

Having lived in Ranchi since childhood after being abandoned by her parents for being third-gender, Rani's journey exemplifies resilience and commitment. With a background in social service and education, she aims to develop the Hatia constituency and improve education prospects for local youth. Her candidacy marks a significant moment for inclusivity in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)