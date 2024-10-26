Former MLA Karat Razak Breaks Ties with CPI(M), Hints at New Alliances

In a significant political development, former independent MLA Karat Razak has publicly criticized the ruling CPI(M), accusing it of neglecting his grievances. During a press conference, Razak indicated his possible alliance with dissident MLA P V Anvar, highlighting discontent within the party.

Razak also targeted Public Works Department Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, alleging that Riyas intentionally sabotaged development projects initiated during Razak's tenure as Koduvally MLA. He emphasized the need for inquiries into his 2021 election defeat and the obstruction of key initiatives.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape, Razak has hinted at the possibility of establishing a new political outfit or aligning with Anvar's newly launched Democratic Movement of Kerala.

