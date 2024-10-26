Left Menu

Former MLA Karat Razak Breaks Ties with CPI(M), Hints at New Alliances

Former independent MLA Karat Razak criticizes CPI(M) for ignoring his complaints and suggests forming a new political alliance with dissident MLA P V Anvar. Razak accuses PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas of undermining his development projects and hints at launching a new party or joining an existing one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:22 IST
Former MLA Karat Razak Breaks Ties with CPI(M), Hints at New Alliances
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former independent MLA Karat Razak has publicly criticized the ruling CPI(M), accusing it of neglecting his grievances. During a press conference, Razak indicated his possible alliance with dissident MLA P V Anvar, highlighting discontent within the party.

Razak also targeted Public Works Department Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, alleging that Riyas intentionally sabotaged development projects initiated during Razak's tenure as Koduvally MLA. He emphasized the need for inquiries into his 2021 election defeat and the obstruction of key initiatives.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape, Razak has hinted at the possibility of establishing a new political outfit or aligning with Anvar's newly launched Democratic Movement of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024