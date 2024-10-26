Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks in Maharashtra

BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh's derogatory comment about Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter has sparked backlash. Both opposition figures and his own party have condemned his remarks. The incident has led to protests and accusations, with calls for action against Deshmukh and heightened tensions in Sangamner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:52 IST
A political firestorm has ignited in Maharashtra after BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh allegedly made derogatory remarks against Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter, Jayshree Thorat. His comments have drawn widespread condemnation from both the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and within his own party.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule denounced Deshmukh's remarks, asserting that the party will not tolerate such language and calling for appropriate police action. Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole criticized the BJP's mentality towards women, calling the language appalling.

Meanwhile, tensions in Sangamner boiled over, with Congress workers tearing down banners in protest. Jayshree Thorat, herself a campaigner for her father's ninth-term bid, expressed her bewilderment over the remarks, emphasizing that criticism should maintain a standard of decency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

