Punjab Government Lifts Ban on Imran Khan's Prison Meetings

The Punjab government has lifted a ban on meetings with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for over a year. This decision followed a PTI protest demanding his release. Khan insists on a judicial inquiry into the riots of May 9, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:45 IST
The Punjab government of Pakistan has removed restrictions on meetings for Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, who has been confined in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for more than a year. The ban, initially set on October 4 due to security concerns, was lifted following protests by Khan's party, PTI, demanding his release.

The prohibition on meetings was a response to PTI's call for protests in Islamabad, seeking Khan's freedom and the independence of the judiciary. Khan, steadfast in his fight for 'Haqiqi Azadi' or real freedom, has refused to compromise, despite being prepared to remain in jail for life.

Khan's release is contingent on an unconditional apology for the riots on May 9, 2023, when PTI supporters allegedly attacked state and military sites. However, Khan insists on a judicial probe into the incidents. Meanwhile, his wife, Bushra Bibi, was granted bail in the Toshakhana corruption case, highlighting ongoing legal challenges Khan faces.

