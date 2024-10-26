Left Menu

Pritpal Sharma Switches Sides Ahead of Crucial Gidderbaha Bypoll

Pritpal Sharma, a former AAP leader in Punjab, joined BJP following dissatisfaction with AAP's candidate selection. Formerly the chairman of Gidderbaha's market committee, Sharma aims for a fresh start. High-profile BJP members attended his induction. The switch marks a significant political development before the November 13 bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:59 IST
Pritpal Sharma Switches Sides Ahead of Crucial Gidderbaha Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Pritpal Sharma, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made on Saturday during a well-attended event featuring Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Pritpal Sharma, once the chairman of the market committee in Gidderbaha, has been vocal about his discontent with the AAP's decision to nominate former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls in the region. Sharma had previously contested the 2022 elections unsuccessfully.

The bypolls on November 13 are set to cover four assembly seats, including Gidderbaha, and have become necessary after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. The election results are expected on November 23, adding to the political intrigue in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024