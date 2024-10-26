Pritpal Sharma Switches Sides Ahead of Crucial Gidderbaha Bypoll
Pritpal Sharma, a former AAP leader in Punjab, joined BJP following dissatisfaction with AAP's candidate selection. Formerly the chairman of Gidderbaha's market committee, Sharma aims for a fresh start. High-profile BJP members attended his induction. The switch marks a significant political development before the November 13 bypolls.
In a significant political shift, Pritpal Sharma, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made on Saturday during a well-attended event featuring Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.
Pritpal Sharma, once the chairman of the market committee in Gidderbaha, has been vocal about his discontent with the AAP's decision to nominate former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls in the region. Sharma had previously contested the 2022 elections unsuccessfully.
The bypolls on November 13 are set to cover four assembly seats, including Gidderbaha, and have become necessary after the sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. The election results are expected on November 23, adding to the political intrigue in the state.
