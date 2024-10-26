Political Tensions Rise as AAP Accuses BJP of Conspiracy

In a dramatic escalation ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP has accused the BJP of plotting against its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, alleging an attempt on his life. The AAP claims that BJP ''goons'' targeted Kejriwal during a recent 'padyatra' in Vikaspuri, although no formal complaint or evidence has been submitted to the police.

The BJP fired back, dismissing the allegations as a publicity stunt orchestrated by AAP to gain public sympathy before the elections. In response to the accusations, both parties held press conferences, with AAP doubling down on the alleged conspiracy and BJP leaders, including Vijender Gupta, rejecting the claims outright.

The controversy intensifies as both parties trade barbs, and Delhi police remain silent on the matter. Despite the ongoing allegations, Kejriwal and AAP officials continue their campaigning efforts, undeterred by the charged political climate. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in February 2025.

