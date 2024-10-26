Left Menu

Georgian Election Drama Unfolds

The ruling Georgian Dream party secured 53% of the vote in Georgia's parliamentary elections, according to the central electoral commission with 70% of precincts reporting. Voter turnout was 58.94%. Despite these results, the opposition has claimed victory, leading to a contentious political situation.

In a pivotal parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party emerged with 53% of the votes after 70% of precincts had been counted, the central electoral commission reported.

The final voter turnout stood at 58.94%, illustrating significant public participation in the country's democratic process.

However, the election results have sparked controversy as the opposition has declared that they are the true victors, potentially setting the stage for political conflict.

