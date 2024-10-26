Georgian Election Drama Unfolds

In a pivotal parliamentary election, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party emerged with 53% of the votes after 70% of precincts had been counted, the central electoral commission reported.

The final voter turnout stood at 58.94%, illustrating significant public participation in the country's democratic process.

However, the election results have sparked controversy as the opposition has declared that they are the true victors, potentially setting the stage for political conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)