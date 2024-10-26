Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Seat-Sharing Formula
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Shiv Sena UBT, Congress, and NCP, has agreed on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections. Each party will contest 85 seats, with 23 seats allocated based on candidate lists. The elections are set for November 20, 2023.
Shiv Sena UBT leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for a 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' approach within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as they prepare for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.
According to Raut's comments on Saturday, the coalition, composed of the Congress, NCP-SCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is working towards an equitable seat-sharing agreement. He pointed out the importance of unity, contrasting the Congress party's experience in Haryana where they contested independently but failed to form a government.
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala noted the effort to ensure fair representation for each party despite limited seats, hinting at the impending release of a second candidate list following a Central Election Committee's online meeting. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole confirmed the MVA's agreement on fielding candidates for 255 constituencies, with the remaining seats to be distributed based on party lists. This strategic move comes as the state braces for elections next month.
