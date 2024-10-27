Georgia's Election: A Tug of War Between East and West

Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream party has claimed victory in Georgia's critical parliamentary election, as early results showed the party securing 53% of the vote. The election, seen as a decisive moment in the nation's foreign policy direction, has been framed as a battle between aligning with the West or pivoting towards Russia.

Despite allegations of vote-buying and other electoral abuses, the ruling party celebrated its win with Ivanishvili praising the Georgian people. However, the opposition and independent monitors reported voting irregularities, with claims of election violations and discrepancies in exit poll projections fueling ongoing scrutiny.

Georgian Dream's victory is a potential setback for EU ambitions in the region and may indicate a growing pro-Russian sentiment within the country. This political shift has drawn criticism from Western allies as relations between Georgia and the West remain strained since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)