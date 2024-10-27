Left Menu

RJD Strengthens Hold in Siwan: Late MP's Family Rejoins Party

Hena Sahab and her son Osama, relatives of the late Shahabuddin, have rejoined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), boosting the party's influence in Siwan. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav expressed their welcome, noting that this move ahead of Bihar's bypolls will fortify RJD's position in the region.

Updated: 27-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:44 IST
RJD Strengthens Hold in Siwan: Late MP's Family Rejoins Party
Former MP Shahabuddin's wife Hena Sahab & son Osama join RJD in presence of Lalu Prasad and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Hena Sahab and her son Osama, the family of the late former MP Shahabuddin, aligned once more with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Party leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav extended a warm welcome to the duo, heralding this as a strengthening move for RJD.

Hena Sahab had earlier ventured into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Siwan. Commenting on the development, Lalu Yadav expressed satisfaction, stating, "It's good. We welcome him."

Tejashwi Yadav conveyed to reporters that the reunion of the duo signifies reinforced confidence for RJD in Siwan. "Under the guidance of our chief Lalu Yadav, leaders like Hena Sahab and her son bolster our ranks. Many supporters have also pledged allegiance, enhancing our secular ideology in Bihar," he noted.

Prominent in Siwan's political landscape, Mohammad Shahabuddin represented the area in the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 2004. His death in 2021 came amid serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail due to a double murder conviction. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh remarked on RJD's latest inclusions, suggesting it reflects the party's evolving narrative.

This political shift arrives on the verge of Bihar's upcoming by-elections, with constituencies like Ramgarh and Tarari going to polls. These bypolls spread across 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, while Bihar looks towards its assembly elections slated for late 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

