Tragedy in School Parking: Unraveling the Fatal Shooting

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old student was shot dead in a school's parking area in Khushalnagar, raising serious security concerns. The attack occurred when Hemant Singh, appearing for his class 12th examination, was unexpectedly gunned down on the premises. Authorities, including DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar, swiftly responded to the crime scene.

A Samajwadi Party delegation reached out to the bereaved family, expressing their condolences and commitment to justice. The family asserts that only one suspect has been arrested, while others roam free, contradicting police claims that all accused have been detained. Moreover, the family alleges pressure from authorities to retract their complaint.

Opposition leader Lal Bihari Yadav criticized the police's handling of the case and promised to raise the issue with party leaders. The investigation so far suggests a personal dispute, highlighting the need for a thorough probe to uncover the motive behind this alarming incident.

