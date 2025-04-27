England's Red Roses Triumph in Thrilling Six Nations Finale
England narrowly defeated France 43-42 in the Women's Six Nations at Twickenham, securing their seventh consecutive title. Despite a powerful first half, England's defense showed weaknesses, leading to a close finish. This victory extends their unbeaten run to 34 matches, with a home World Cup looming in August.
In a dramatic conclusion to the Women's Six Nations Championship, England edged out France by a single point at Twickenham. The nail-biting 43-42 victory marked England's seventh consecutive title and extended their record winning streak in the tournament to 34 matches.
England's explosive attacking display was evident in the first half with tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Claudia MacDonald. However, defensive lapses allowed France to stage a spirited comeback, narrowing the scoreline significantly before halftime.
The second half continued with intense action, culminating in a tense final minute where France threatened to overturn England's slender lead. England's triumph reflects their potent offense but raises concerns over defensive solidity as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup.
