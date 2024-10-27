Left Menu

Samajwadi Leader Fahad Ahmad Joins NCP Amidst Maharashtra Polls Frenzy

In a dynamic political shift, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad has joined the Nationalist Congress Party ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Ahmad, fielded from Anushakti Nagar, was praised for his activism by NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil. The state's polls are set for November 20, with results on November 23.

27-10-2024
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Fahad Ahmad, husband of actor Swara Bhaskar and a former Samajwadi Party leader, has officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Chandra Pawar. Ahmad has been nominated to contest from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of the rival NCP faction spearheaded by Ajit Pawar.

During a press conference, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil commended Ahmad's credentials, describing him as a 'well-educated young Muslim youth' with a commendable track record of activism nationwide. Patil emphasized the public's desire to see leaders like Ahmad in positions of influence. Clarifying Ahmad's party switch, Patil noted prior negotiations with the Samajwadi Party, facilitating the new political alignment.

Expressing gratitude for his nomination, Ahmad thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for their cooperation. The NCP has released a second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, coinciding with broader strategic alliances among NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena, with elections slated for November 20 and vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

