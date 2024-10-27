Immigration Controversies Cast Shadow on Tight US Presidential Race

As the US presidential election looms, immigration has emerged as a contentious centerpiece in campaigning, particularly with Republican candidate Donald Trump promising significant policy overhauls if he wins. His pledges include unprecedented deportations and a review of refugee programs, raising alarms among various immigrant populations, especially from South Asian countries.

Trump has controversially vowed to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants, a move which has been criticized by pro-immigration groups as constitutionally dubious. Vice President Kamala Harris has also acknowledged faults in the immigration system, emphasizing the need for legislative reform rather than harsh crackdowns.

Recent surveys showcase a divided electorate on these issues, with Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in polls. As swing states like Georgia and Michigan become battlegrounds, the candidates' differing stances on immigration could be pivotal to securing the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)