Elon Musk's 1990s Undocumented Startup Days, Trump and Harris Rally Battles, Beyonce's Political Stage
Current U.S. news highlights include Elon Musk's illegal work status in the 1990s, Trump's campaign at Madison Square Garden, and Kamala Harris's focus on abortion in Texas. Michelle Obama supports Harris in Michigan, while Beyonce appears at Harris's Houston rally. Trump's legal efforts face setbacks in battleground states.
Amidst a whirlwind of U.S. political events, The Washington Post unveiled Elon Musk's undocumented stint in the U.S. during the 1990s as he built his startup, Zip2. Arriving in Palo Alto in 1995, Musk abandoned Stanford University plans to focus on his company, which sold in 1999 for around $300 million.
As Donald Trump's campaign enters its final week, a major rally at New York's Madison Square Garden aims to capture media attention, featuring speeches from high-profile supporters like Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Trump criticizes opponents and lauds allies as the U.S. presidential race narrows entirely.
In Texas, Kamala Harris emphasizes abortion rights, while in Michigan, Michelle Obama endorses Harris amidst Trump's courtship of Muslim voters. Beyonce's rally appearance in Houston for Harris exhibits the cultural merging within politics. Trump allies face legal defeats that may influence turnout as Election Day looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
