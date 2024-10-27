Left Menu

Elon Musk's 1990s Undocumented Startup Days, Trump and Harris Rally Battles, Beyonce's Political Stage

Current U.S. news highlights include Elon Musk's illegal work status in the 1990s, Trump's campaign at Madison Square Garden, and Kamala Harris's focus on abortion in Texas. Michelle Obama supports Harris in Michigan, while Beyonce appears at Harris's Houston rally. Trump's legal efforts face setbacks in battleground states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:29 IST
Elon Musk's 1990s Undocumented Startup Days, Trump and Harris Rally Battles, Beyonce's Political Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a whirlwind of U.S. political events, The Washington Post unveiled Elon Musk's undocumented stint in the U.S. during the 1990s as he built his startup, Zip2. Arriving in Palo Alto in 1995, Musk abandoned Stanford University plans to focus on his company, which sold in 1999 for around $300 million.

As Donald Trump's campaign enters its final week, a major rally at New York's Madison Square Garden aims to capture media attention, featuring speeches from high-profile supporters like Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Trump criticizes opponents and lauds allies as the U.S. presidential race narrows entirely.

In Texas, Kamala Harris emphasizes abortion rights, while in Michigan, Michelle Obama endorses Harris amidst Trump's courtship of Muslim voters. Beyonce's rally appearance in Houston for Harris exhibits the cultural merging within politics. Trump allies face legal defeats that may influence turnout as Election Day looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024