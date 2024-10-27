MLA Detained with Live Rounds at Srinagar Airport
Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA of the ruling National Conference, was detained at Srinagar International Airport after two live rounds were found in his baggage during an X-ray scan. Veeri was en route to Jammu on an IndiGo flight when he was stopped for questioning.
In a startling incident at Srinagar International Airport, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA from the ruling National Conference, was detained on Sunday. Officials reported that two live rounds were discovered in Veeri's baggage during an X-ray scan.
The incident unfolded as Veeri, who represents the Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly seat, was preparing to board an IndiGo flight to Jammu. Airport authorities promptly stopped him and conducted a thorough questioning.
This incident raises security concerns and calls for vigilance over the belongings of public figures traveling through Kashmir's airports.
