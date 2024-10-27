MLA Detained with Live Rounds at Srinagar Airport

In a startling incident at Srinagar International Airport, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA from the ruling National Conference, was detained on Sunday. Officials reported that two live rounds were discovered in Veeri's baggage during an X-ray scan.

The incident unfolded as Veeri, who represents the Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly seat, was preparing to board an IndiGo flight to Jammu. Airport authorities promptly stopped him and conducted a thorough questioning.

This incident raises security concerns and calls for vigilance over the belongings of public figures traveling through Kashmir's airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)