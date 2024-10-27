Left Menu

MLA Detained with Live Rounds at Srinagar Airport

Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA of the ruling National Conference, was detained at Srinagar International Airport after two live rounds were found in his baggage during an X-ray scan. Veeri was en route to Jammu on an IndiGo flight when he was stopped for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:25 IST
MLA Detained with Live Rounds at Srinagar Airport
MLA
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident at Srinagar International Airport, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA from the ruling National Conference, was detained on Sunday. Officials reported that two live rounds were discovered in Veeri's baggage during an X-ray scan.

The incident unfolded as Veeri, who represents the Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly seat, was preparing to board an IndiGo flight to Jammu. Airport authorities promptly stopped him and conducted a thorough questioning.

This incident raises security concerns and calls for vigilance over the belongings of public figures traveling through Kashmir's airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024