Vijay Embarks on Political Journey with Ideological Clarity

Actor-turned-politician Vijay introduced his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emphasizing secular social justice ideologies. At TVK's inaugural state conference, he criticized DMK and BJP for divisive politics and corruption. Vijay vowed to uphold Dravidian icons' legacies, ensuring equality and advocating for social change without hate politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:46 IST
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a definitive political move, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay publicly outlined his party's ideological stance as 'Secular Social Justice ideologies'. During the state conference held in V Salai, Vikravandi, on Sunday, Vijay labeled his primary political adversaries as 'ideological' and 'political' enemies, pointing at divisive politics and corrupted administrations.

Vijay, addressing the masses at the conference, accused the ruling DMK of misleading the public under the guise of Dravidian ideology, casting the regime as 'anti-people'. The TVK chief emphasized his commitment to taking forward the legacy of Dravidian leaders like Periyar and Kamaraj, with a focus on women empowerment, social justice, and rationalism.

He underscored the party's resolution to reject hate-driven politics while highlighting the need for vigilance in political engagements. As the conference symbolized a new phase for TVK, Vijay, who entered the political arena earlier this year, also hinted at his readiness for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

