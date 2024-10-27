Vijay Embarks on Political Journey with Ideological Clarity

In a definitive political move, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay publicly outlined his party's ideological stance as 'Secular Social Justice ideologies'. During the state conference held in V Salai, Vikravandi, on Sunday, Vijay labeled his primary political adversaries as 'ideological' and 'political' enemies, pointing at divisive politics and corrupted administrations.

Vijay, addressing the masses at the conference, accused the ruling DMK of misleading the public under the guise of Dravidian ideology, casting the regime as 'anti-people'. The TVK chief emphasized his commitment to taking forward the legacy of Dravidian leaders like Periyar and Kamaraj, with a focus on women empowerment, social justice, and rationalism.

He underscored the party's resolution to reject hate-driven politics while highlighting the need for vigilance in political engagements. As the conference symbolized a new phase for TVK, Vijay, who entered the political arena earlier this year, also hinted at his readiness for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)