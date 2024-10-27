Election Drama in Jharkhand: JMM and BJP Clash Over Electoral Allegations

The political climate in Jharkhand heats up as the ruling JMM submits a letter to the Election Commission, calling for the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, accusing them of unfairly favoring the BJP.

The controversy intensified following the detention of a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, a key figure linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The JMM alleges intervention by election officials in Murmu's detention, a claim the BJP dismisses as baseless.

With assembly elections approaching, tensions rise as both parties level accusations. The JMM stresses a breach in the electoral code, while the BJP demands concrete proof for the JMM's serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)