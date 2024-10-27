Election Drama in Jharkhand: JMM and BJP Clash Over Electoral Allegations
The ruling JMM in Jharkhand has called for the removal of key election officials, accusing them of bias towards BJP. The allegations arose from the detention of a vehicle housing a key JMM figure. The BJP demands evidence for the claims and calls for action against the JMM spokesperson.
The political climate in Jharkhand heats up as the ruling JMM submits a letter to the Election Commission, calling for the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, accusing them of unfairly favoring the BJP.
The controversy intensified following the detention of a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, a key figure linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The JMM alleges intervention by election officials in Murmu's detention, a claim the BJP dismisses as baseless.
With assembly elections approaching, tensions rise as both parties level accusations. The JMM stresses a breach in the electoral code, while the BJP demands concrete proof for the JMM's serious charges.
