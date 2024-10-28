Trump's Rallies: Ramblings, Rockets, and Random Rhetoric

In the final stretch of his third U.S. presidential bid, Donald Trump remains unpredictable at his rallies, often veering off script into a variety of unusual topics. From concerns about hydrogen car explosions to marveling at Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets, Trump's speeches continue to capture attention.

Though billed as focusing on economic issues, Trump's rallies often deviate into bizarre tangents, including comments about hydrogen vehicles and spray paint difficulties. His critics, including Democratic rival Kamala Harris, characterize his methods as evidence of instability.

Despite criticism, Trump maintains that his spontaneous style, which includes praising foreign leaders and sharing humorous anecdotes, is part of his appeal. As the election approaches, this unfiltered approach may influence voter decisions in a tightly contested race.

(With inputs from agencies.)