The opposition Social Democrats took an early lead in Lithuania's parliamentary elections, largely focusing on tackling issues such as the cost of living and perceived threats from Russia. With 64% of the votes counted, they have secured 33 seats out of the 141-member assembly.

The Baltic country employs a hybrid voting system where half of the parliament is elected by popular vote, and the rest through district-based run-offs, often favoring larger parties like the Social Democrats. Should they form a government, continuity in Lithuania's hawkish stance against Russia is anticipated.

NATO estimates indicate that Lithuania will allocate about 3% of its GDP to defense, marking it as the sixth-biggest spender within the alliance. Final results are expected by midnight, with the Social Democrats aiming to address economic disparity and national security concerns.

