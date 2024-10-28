Lithuania's Social Democrats Lead Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising National Concerns
The opposition Social Democrats have taken an early lead in Lithuania’s parliamentary election, focusing on tackling domestic issues and maintaining a strong stance against Russia. Despite an economic crisis, they aim to forge a coalition government, emphasizing defense spending and social reforms.
The opposition Social Democrats took an early lead in Lithuania's parliamentary elections, largely focusing on tackling issues such as the cost of living and perceived threats from Russia. With 64% of the votes counted, they have secured 33 seats out of the 141-member assembly.
The Baltic country employs a hybrid voting system where half of the parliament is elected by popular vote, and the rest through district-based run-offs, often favoring larger parties like the Social Democrats. Should they form a government, continuity in Lithuania's hawkish stance against Russia is anticipated.
NATO estimates indicate that Lithuania will allocate about 3% of its GDP to defense, marking it as the sixth-biggest spender within the alliance. Final results are expected by midnight, with the Social Democrats aiming to address economic disparity and national security concerns.
