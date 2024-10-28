Left Menu

BJP Announces Rivals for Jharkhand Assembly Face-Off

The BJP has announced Gamliyel Hembrom as its candidate against Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the Barhait seat in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, set for November 13 and 20. Soren, the current MLA, had previously won the seat by a significant margin in 2019.

  • India

The BJP has unveiled its second list of candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, positioning Gamliyel Hembrom as their contender against incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the Barhait constituency. This announcement marks a key strategic move for the BJP as it seeks to challenge Soren's stronghold.

Back in the 2019 elections, Hembrom, contesting under the AJSU Party banner, garnered a modest 2,573 votes from the same Barhait seat. The upcoming assembly elections will take place on November 13 and 20, with results scheduled for release on November 23.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren secured a significant victory in the 2019 assembly race, defeating nearest rival Simon Malto of the BJP by a margin of 25,740 votes. In addition to Barhait, the BJP has also declared Vikash Mahto as their candidate for the Tundi seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

