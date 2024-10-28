Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Against Mahayuti: A Call for Change in Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called for a united front to oust the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra during the upcoming assembly elections.

He criticized the BJP, a key component of the alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, accusing it of undermining Maharashtra's economic and social fabric.

Yadav emphasized that the awakened political and social consciousness among Maharashtra citizens and media should block the BJP's attempts to destabilize the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)