Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Against Mahayuti: A Call for Change in Maharashtra

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urges a unified strategy to unseat the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra's forthcoming assembly elections. He criticizes BJP's divisive politics and vows to restore Maharashtra's economic, social, and political strength. Yadav applauds media efforts to counter BJP propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:53 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called for a united front to oust the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra during the upcoming assembly elections.

He criticized the BJP, a key component of the alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP, accusing it of undermining Maharashtra's economic and social fabric.

Yadav emphasized that the awakened political and social consciousness among Maharashtra citizens and media should block the BJP's attempts to destabilize the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

