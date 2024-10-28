Left Menu

Family Feud Intensifies in Baramati Lok Sabha Battle

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat sees a fierce contest between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, amid the backdrop of a political family dispute. Supriya Sule sees this as an opportunity for the party's rejuvenation through a blend of new talents and deep-rooted experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:40 IST
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The prestigious Baramati Lok Sabha seat has become the epicenter of an intense political rivalry between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. The contest has sparked intrigue as it involves the influential Pawar family, known for their dominance in the Indian political landscape.

Supriya Sule, a significant figure in the Nationalist Congress Party, views Yugendra Pawar's entry as a means to inject new ideas and rejuvenate their political ranks. While Ajit Pawar previously lost the seat to his sister Supriya Sule, the current competition is an ideological duel rather than a personal one for the family.

Yugendra expressed his disappointment over the family clash but remained committed to their patriarch, Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, confident in his electoral prospects, emphasized the people's support in Baramati. As the Maharashtra Assembly elections loom on November 20, the stakes are high, with 288 constituencies awaiting decisive outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

