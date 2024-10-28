Delhi Nyay Yatra Set to Address People's Concerns
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' starting November 8, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The march, concluding on December 4, seeks to engage with city residents, addressing their issues in four phases, covering multiple assembly segments ahead of the elections.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced on Monday the initiation of a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to engage directly with city residents, drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Set to kick off on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, these marches aim to address the people's issues prior to the Delhi assembly elections.
Yadav elaborated at the launch event that the yatra will unfold in four phases, strategically covering various assembly segments to maximize outreach and impact.
