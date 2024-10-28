Delhi Nyay Yatra Set to Address People's Concerns

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav announced on Monday the initiation of a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to engage directly with city residents, drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Set to kick off on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, these marches aim to address the people's issues prior to the Delhi assembly elections.

Yadav elaborated at the launch event that the yatra will unfold in four phases, strategically covering various assembly segments to maximize outreach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)