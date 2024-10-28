Young Leadership Rising: Yugendra Pawar Takes on the Baramati Battle

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), extended robust support to his grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, as he embarks on his electoral journey against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly constituency.

Yugendra filed his nomination papers alongside Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Emphasizing the emergence of new-generation leadership, Sharad Pawar expressed confidence in Yugendra's capabilities, citing his education and adeptness in administration.

The November 20 showdown between Yugendra and Ajit Pawar promises a high-stakes political battle, with key issues such as unemployment and inflation at the forefront of the election discourse in Baramati.

(With inputs from agencies.)