Left Menu

Young Leadership Rising: Yugendra Pawar Takes on the Baramati Battle

Sharad Pawar supports his grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, in a significant electoral contest against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Yugendra, backed by strong family support, aims to address key issues such as unemployment and inflation. The contest highlights generational leadership shifts in Maharashtra politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:31 IST
Young Leadership Rising: Yugendra Pawar Takes on the Baramati Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), extended robust support to his grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, as he embarks on his electoral journey against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly constituency.

Yugendra filed his nomination papers alongside Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Emphasizing the emergence of new-generation leadership, Sharad Pawar expressed confidence in Yugendra's capabilities, citing his education and adeptness in administration.

The November 20 showdown between Yugendra and Ajit Pawar promises a high-stakes political battle, with key issues such as unemployment and inflation at the forefront of the election discourse in Baramati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024