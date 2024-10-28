Young Leadership Rising: Yugendra Pawar Takes on the Baramati Battle
Sharad Pawar supports his grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, in a significant electoral contest against Ajit Pawar in Baramati. Yugendra, backed by strong family support, aims to address key issues such as unemployment and inflation. The contest highlights generational leadership shifts in Maharashtra politics.
Sharad Pawar, the chief of NCP (SP), extended robust support to his grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, as he embarks on his electoral journey against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly constituency.
Yugendra filed his nomination papers alongside Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Emphasizing the emergence of new-generation leadership, Sharad Pawar expressed confidence in Yugendra's capabilities, citing his education and adeptness in administration.
The November 20 showdown between Yugendra and Ajit Pawar promises a high-stakes political battle, with key issues such as unemployment and inflation at the forefront of the election discourse in Baramati.
