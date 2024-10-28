Election Dynamics in Aurangabad: A Shiv Sena Candidate Steps Down

In a surprising political development, Kishanchand Tanwani has withdrawn his candidacy from the Aurangabad Central constituency. The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate cited concerns about an unfavourable electoral landscape, echoing challenges observed in the 2014 elections.

Previously, Tanwani was defeated while contesting on a BJP ticket in 2014 and didn't contest in 2019 to support Pradeep Jaiswal, who won the election. Despite seeking support from Imtiaz Jaleel, Tanwani found no encouragement and opted to step aside.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve announced that Balasaheb Thorat would now contest from Aurangabad Central for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, AIMIM has fielded Naser Siddiqui, highlighting the competitive political scene in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)