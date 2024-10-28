Royal Support: Yaduveer Wadiyar Backs Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna Campaign

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the royal scion from Mysuru and a BJP MP, joined forces with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to drum up support for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll.

Wadiyar emphasized that Channapatna is pivotal for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Vikasit Bharat', highlighting the region's potential in reviving its golden age under the Mysuru royal family's past rule.

Amid promises of establishing a family house in Channapatna if Nikhil wins, the young politician faces a tough contest against Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)