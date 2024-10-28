Royal Support: Yaduveer Wadiyar Backs Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna Campaign
Yaduveer Wadiyar, of the Mysuru royal family and BJP MP, campaigns with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll. Nikhil, grandson of ex-PM H D Deve Gowda, faces Congress' C P Yogeeshwara, a former BJP member.
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the royal scion from Mysuru and a BJP MP, joined forces with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to drum up support for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll.
Wadiyar emphasized that Channapatna is pivotal for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Vikasit Bharat', highlighting the region's potential in reviving its golden age under the Mysuru royal family's past rule.
Amid promises of establishing a family house in Channapatna if Nikhil wins, the young politician faces a tough contest against Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara.
