Left Menu

Royal Support: Yaduveer Wadiyar Backs Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna Campaign

Yaduveer Wadiyar, of the Mysuru royal family and BJP MP, campaigns with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll. Nikhil, grandson of ex-PM H D Deve Gowda, faces Congress' C P Yogeeshwara, a former BJP member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:09 IST
Royal Support: Yaduveer Wadiyar Backs Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the royal scion from Mysuru and a BJP MP, joined forces with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to drum up support for JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna by-poll.

Wadiyar emphasized that Channapatna is pivotal for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Vikasit Bharat', highlighting the region's potential in reviving its golden age under the Mysuru royal family's past rule.

Amid promises of establishing a family house in Channapatna if Nikhil wins, the young politician faces a tough contest against Congress heavyweight C P Yogeeshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024