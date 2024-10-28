A New Era of India-Spain Relations: Modi and Sanchez Set Ambitious Course

In a landmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sanchez of Spain have ushered in a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and Spain. The leaders convened for talks at Gujarat's distinguished Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara, marking Sanchez's inaugural visit to India.

The discussions were notable for their ambition, with both leaders jointly inaugurating the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility, India's first private-sector final assembly line for military aircraft. This collaboration between Tata and Airbus sets a precedent in India's defense industry and symbolizes a strengthened alliance.

Beyond defense, Modi and Sanchez highlighted numerous areas of cooperation, including economy, technology, and cultural exchanges. The visit also anticipates the Spain-India Year for Culture and AI in 2026, promising further enhancement of mutual ties.

