A New Era of India-Spain Relations: Modi and Sanchez Set Ambitious Course

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez have energized India-Spain relations with Sanchez's first visit to India. They inaugurated a Tata-Airbus military aircraft facility, marking a significant partnership milestone. The visit underscores shared values and collaboration across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:32 IST
In a landmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sanchez of Spain have ushered in a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and Spain. The leaders convened for talks at Gujarat's distinguished Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara, marking Sanchez's inaugural visit to India.

The discussions were notable for their ambition, with both leaders jointly inaugurating the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility, India's first private-sector final assembly line for military aircraft. This collaboration between Tata and Airbus sets a precedent in India's defense industry and symbolizes a strengthened alliance.

Beyond defense, Modi and Sanchez highlighted numerous areas of cooperation, including economy, technology, and cultural exchanges. The visit also anticipates the Spain-India Year for Culture and AI in 2026, promising further enhancement of mutual ties.

