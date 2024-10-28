Left Menu

MHA Alert: Illegal Payment Gateways Fueling Global Cybercrime

The Ministry of Home Affairs warns of cybercriminals using illicit payment gateways for money laundering. Recent police raids revealed the use of mule accounts for facilitating illegal transactions. Citizens are advised against renting bank accounts and urged to report cybercrimes promptly to prevent legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has sounded an alarm over illegal payment gateways established by transnational organized cyber criminals, exploiting mule bank accounts. These illicit channels are contributing significantly to money laundering operations, according to an MHA statement.

Investigations following nationwide police raids in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh (FIR 0113/2024, FIR 310/2024) have revealed that these cybercriminals have set up unauthorized digital payment infrastructures using leased accounts. This unlawful setup facilitates laundering proceeds from a range of cybercrimes, the MHA disclosed.

The Ministry, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the country and under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring a cyber-secure India. The I4C has found that shell companies and individuals' accounts, often solicited through social media, are being misused by these fraudsters. Citizens are urged not to compromise their financial accounts and report any cyber dealings to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

