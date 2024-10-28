Left Menu

Sita Soren Battling for Tribal Rights: A BJP Candidate's Tale of Determination

BJP candidate Sita Soren, running from Jamtara assembly seat, vows to fight for tribal rights. She challenges incumbent Irfan Ansari and criticizes government inaction on critical issues affecting her community. Soren seeks to mobilize tribal support to demand change amidst Jharkhand's upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:22 IST
Sita Soren, BJP candidate from Jamtara assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Sita Soren, contesting from Jamtara, assured victory in an interview with ANI, attributing her confidence to the backing she perceives from the local constituency. Soren filed her nomination on Monday, expressing profound appreciation for the support extended by community members.

Soren criticized opposition leader Irfan Ansari, calling for his expulsion from Congress over alleged threats and disrespect towards tribal women. She slammed Ansari's derogatory remarks as offensive, fueling protests demanding his removal. Soren emphasized her commitment to protecting tribal interests, citing her activist roots.

As a tribal leader and Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law, she highlighted neglect by authorities on demographic shifts and grave issues like 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad.' She implored the government for immediate action, asserting BJP's role in safeguarding tribal equity. Jharkhand's elections feature 81 seats across two phases, with over 2.60 crore eligible voters casting their ballots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

