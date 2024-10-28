Left Menu

Musk's Election Influence Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, plans to distribute $1 million daily to voters who sign an online petition before the presidential election on November 5. This move has drawn criticism from President Joe Biden, who deemed it 'totally inappropriate.'

Updated: 28-10-2024 22:32 IST
In an unexpected twist in the lead-up to the November 5 presidential election, Elon Musk has announced plans to distribute $1 million daily to voters. This initiative, which requires participants to sign an online petition, has sparked significant debate and criticism.

The move comes as Musk, a well-known billionaire donor and ally of Donald Trump, seeks to influence voter behavior and bolster Trump's campaign. Musk's financial and vocal support of Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris has been evident, drawing sharp comments from political circles, including President Joe Biden.

President Biden labeled Musk's financial overture as 'totally inappropriate,' raising questions about the ethics and legality of such actions in the electoral process. The influence of wealthy individuals and their capacity to sway elections remains a contentious issue in American politics.

