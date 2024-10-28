Left Menu

Champai Soren's Call to Protect Adivasi Lands from Infiltrators

Former chief minister Champai Soren warns against the alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand, claiming it threatens Adivasi lands and dignity. Having switched to the BJP, Soren vows to reclaim such lands if the party wins, considering the issue a key election focus for the saffron party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Champai Soren has issued a stern warning regarding alleged Bangladeshi infiltration that he claims is endangering Adivasi lands and dignity in Jharkhand. Speaking on Monday, Soren emphasized the need to reclaim tribal land allegedly seized by infiltrators.

Having recently joined the BJP, Soren used a public gathering to stress that resentment is brewing within the tribal community over these issues, which the BJP has turned into a central theme for the upcoming assembly elections.

Soren highlighted historical figures who fought to protect tribal lands and pledged that, should the BJP assume power, they would return illegally grabbed Adivasi plots to their rightful owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

